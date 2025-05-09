Interfax-Ukraine
20:47 09.05.2025

Majority in US Congress believes in Ukraine's fight - representative Ross

Majority in US Congress believes in Ukraine's fight - representative Ross
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RossForNorthCarolina

The vast majority of the US Congress believes in Ukraine's fight, despite what you see in the media, said US Congresswoman Deborah Ross.

She said during the 17th annual Kyiv forum dubbed "UA: Unite Again to Defeat the Global Aggressor," organized by Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, that she joins with a very clear message: despite what you may read in the news, despite what you may hear from our president, a clear, decisive majority in Congress believes in your fight. She promised that the USA will stand with Ukraine from now until the day Ukraine declares victory.

Ross stressed that if aggression is not combated, Putin's ambitions will not stop in Ukraine, because his goal is the return of the hegemony of the former USSR. Ross also recalled the large-scale disinformation campaign spread across Europe.

Ross is convinced that the future of Europe is now under threat and the West cannot allow Russia to change the borders of Ukraine. According to her, they must create the strongest shield to protect the independence of Ukraine, Moldova, Poland, and the Baltic states.

She stressed that appeasing the aggressor does not work and that it compromises the security of the entire world and costs many lives.

