USA wastes no day helping Ukraine repel aggression – Zelenskyy to Hopkins students

Every day, Ukrainians do everything to become stronger, give more protection to people, save more lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while speaking to students of the Hopkins Institute via video link on Thursday.

"The United States also did not lose a single day helping Ukraine repel Russian aggression. President Biden, a strong bipartisan coalition in Congress, and above all, the American people, like previous generations, have risen to the occasion and are leading the free world towards freedom in Europe," he stressed.

The President of Ukraine noted that the time of students is under their control, and "the life time of our people on the front line, the life time of all Ukrainians who are forced to endure this terrible Russian aggression... unfortunately, depends on many factors that are not all in their power."

"Where will the next Russian missile fly or the next Iranian killer drone that Russia so loves to launch into Ukraine? Will our air defense systems be able to save all the lives that are in danger? What moment in a fight can be the most risky, and what is decisive? And how long will this war continue?" Zelenskyy listed these factors.

We Ukrainians, he said, "believe that a free and secure Ukraine is the last step in the fight to liberate Europe from the evils of tyranny - the fight that brought your great-grandfathers to the shores of northern France some 80 years ago."

"I am sure that you - like your ancestors - will continue to lead the free world, and this century will be our century. A century in which freedom, innovation and democratic values reign. A century when tyrannies that suppress their own people and seek to enslave their neighbors will disappear from the Earth once and for all. But all our tomorrows and tomorrows of our children and grandchildren depend on each of our today," Zelenskyy said.