Facts

19:49 22.05.2023

Ukrainian Defense Forces inflict 11 strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, and two more on enemy anti–aircraft missile systems.

"Our defenders destroyed a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter and an enemy reconnaissance UAV during the day," the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 06:00 p.m. on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says.

In addition, units of rocket troops and artillery hit three areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers, three enemy ammunition depots, 11 artillery means and one enemy radar station.

