17:15 17.05.2023

HACC recognizes lawful detention of Supreme Court's head Kniazev

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has recognized as lawful the detention of the head of the Supreme Court convicted of corruption, the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The HACC investigating judge dismissed the complaint of the defense against the detention of the former head of the Supreme Court, whom the SAPO and NABU suspect of receiving $2.7 million in unlawful benefits," the SAPO said.

Thus, according to the prosecutor's office, the court recognized the specified complaint as unfounded, and the detention was lawful.

