SAPO requests HCJ permit to detain ex-head of Supreme Court caught on corruption

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has appealed to the High Council of Justice (HCJ) for a permit to detain former Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev over corruption charges.

"On May 17, 2023, the head of the SAPO appealed to the High Council of Justice for a permit to detain the former chairman of the Supreme Court who, together with a lawyer, is suspected of receiving $2.7 million in illegal benefits," the SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the meeting to consider the appeal is scheduled for 11:00 on May 18.

As reported, on May 16, the SAPO notified the chairman of the Supreme Court and a lawyer of suspicion of receiving $2.7 million in illegal benefit. The actions of these persons are qualified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.