Facts

19:53 05.12.2023

HACC rules to reduce bail, extend detention for ex-President of Supreme Court Kniazev – SAPO

1 min read
HACC rules to reduce bail, extend detention for ex-President of Supreme Court Kniazev – SAPO

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) has ruled to extend the detention of former President of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, who was exposed of corruption, by two months and reduce bail for him to UAH 27 million, according to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"On December 5, 2023, the investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court backed the position of the prosecutor of SAPO and ruled to extend the detention for the former President of the Supreme Court," it said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The detention was prolonged until February 2, 2024.

"The court also ruled to reduce a bail for the suspect from UAH 35 million to UAH 27 million," SAPO said.

As reported, on October 3, the anti-corruption agencies completed a pre-trial investigation into the case against the former President of the Supreme Court who is suspected of receiving illegal benefit on an especially large scale.

Tags: #court #bail #kniazev

