13:01 27.12.2023

Court finds ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev guilty: Gift in form of preferential apartment rental contradicts restrictions established for judges

The court found former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev guilty of violating restrictions on gifts, ordered him to pay a fine of UAH 2,550 and confiscated a gift in the amount of UAH 906,600, the National Agency on the Corruption Prevention (NACP) has reported.

"The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, based on the materials of the NACP, found guilty ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev of violating the restrictions established by law on receiving gifts," the NACP reported on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

As reported, the court "ruled that Kniazev has to pay a fine of UAH 2,550 and confiscated a gift of UAH 906,600."

"According to Part 2 of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine ‘On Prevention of Corruption,’ judges are prohibited from accepting gifts whose cost exceeds two subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons. Violating this prohibition, the judge received a gift in the form of renting an apartment in the Pechersky district (Lypky) of Kyiv with an area of 133 square meters at a price significantly lower than the minimum market value of rental housing. On the basis of a real estate lease agreement concluded at the end of 2017, the judge rented an apartment for living with a monthly fee of UAH 1,000," the arguments in the case are given in the message.

