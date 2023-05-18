Facts

Attorney involved in bribery case of Supreme Court ex-head taken into custody with UAH 80 mln alternative bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ruled that a preventive measure be imposed on the person involved in the case of bribery of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, attorney-at-law Oleh Horetsky, in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 80 million, HACC told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The attorney-at-law was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 80 million," the court said.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Horetsky was taken into custody until July 13. If the bail is paid, he will be required to comply with a number of obligations, including not communicating with witnesses, surrendering passports and wearing an electronic bracelet.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center also said HACC judge Lesia Fedorak, by her decision, partially sustained the petition of NABU and SAPO. The prosecutor asked for Horetsky to be taken into custody with a bail of UAH 100 million.

A preventive measure against Kniazev himself has not yet been chosen.

As reported, on May 16, the head of the SAPO notified the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and an attorney-at-law of suspicion that they had received $2.7 million in improper benefits. The actions of these persons are qualified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #court #attorney #kniazev

