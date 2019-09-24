Kniazev resigns from post of National Police head
Serhiy Kniazev has said that he decided to resign from the post of head of the National Police of Ukraine.
"I decided to resign," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.
Ukrainian side of JCCC calls on OSCE SMM to record latest mortar shelling by Russia occupation forces in Donetsk region
General Court of EU annuls EU sanctions against Viktor Yanukovych – Oleksandr Yanukovych's spokesperson
Ukrainian delegation not to take part in PACE's autumn session, celebrations of Council of Europe's 70th anniversary