High Council of Justice agrees to arrest of ex-chairman of Supreme Court

On Thursday, the High Council of Justice (HCJ) granted the request of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on granting permission to take into custody ex-chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, convicted of corruption acts.

"The motion has been satisfied. All 14 members of the HCJ gave their affirmative votes," the HCJ told Interfax-Ukraine.