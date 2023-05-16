Facts

19:51 16.05.2023

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, as well as three on enemy anti–aircraft missile systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"During these days, our defenders destroyed one Iranian Shahed attack UAV and two reconnaissance drones," the Facebook post says.

In addition, units of rocket troops and artillery hit five areas of concentration of manpower, three stations of electronic warfare, two enemy ammunition and one point of fuel and lubricants of the occupiers.

