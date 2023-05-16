Ukraine Air Force on alleged hit of Patriot air defense system: we to not comment on Russian sources

Yuriy Ihnat, Speaker of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Air Force Command of Ukraine would not comment on the information of the Russian side about the alleged hit of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system during the night attack on Kyiv.

"Let's leave it without comment. We will not comment on Russian sources," Ihnat said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country stated that allegedly "a high-precision strike with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kyiv hit a U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system."