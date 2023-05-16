Facts

15:19 16.05.2023

Ukraine Air Force on alleged hit of Patriot air defense system: we to not comment on Russian sources

1 min read
Ukraine Air Force on alleged hit of Patriot air defense system: we to not comment on Russian sources

Yuriy Ihnat, Speaker of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that the Air Force Command of Ukraine would not comment on the information of the Russian side about the alleged hit of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system during the night attack on Kyiv.

"Let's leave it without comment. We will not comment on Russian sources," Ihnat said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country stated that allegedly "a high-precision strike with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kyiv hit a U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system."

Tags: #air_force #patriot

MORE ABOUT

09:14 05.05.2023
At Netherlands Air Force base, Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military, gets acquainted with weapons being transferred to Ukraine

At Netherlands Air Force base, Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian military, gets acquainted with weapons being transferred to Ukraine

09:17 03.05.2023
AFU Air Force eliminates 21 of 26 enemy Shahed-136/131 drones

AFU Air Force eliminates 21 of 26 enemy Shahed-136/131 drones

14:52 28.04.2023
Reznikov: I will not say if Patriot system used at night

Reznikov: I will not say if Patriot system used at night

11:16 28.04.2023
Second division of Patriot air defense system already in operation – Ukrainian Air Force commander

Second division of Patriot air defense system already in operation – Ukrainian Air Force commander

10:57 28.04.2023
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 21 out of 23 enemy cruise missiles, two UAVs in morning – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 21 out of 23 enemy cruise missiles, two UAVs in morning – Zaluzhny

20:13 26.04.2023
AFU: Western equipment has own characteristics, but our defenders quickly mastering it, ready to destroy invaders

AFU: Western equipment has own characteristics, but our defenders quickly mastering it, ready to destroy invaders

14:33 19.04.2023
Reznikov demonstrates Patriot air defense systems that arrived in Ukraine

Reznikov demonstrates Patriot air defense systems that arrived in Ukraine

10:26 19.04.2023
Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

20:54 18.04.2023
Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

15:36 10.03.2023
Ihnat: First downed enemy aircraft to mean that Patriot system is in Ukraine

Ihnat: First downed enemy aircraft to mean that Patriot system is in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

Supreme Court expresses distrust, prematurely terminates powers of Supreme Court’s head

Businessman Zhevaho denies involvement in situation around Supreme Court

LATEST

Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

McDonald's reopens two restaurants in Poltava, Kremenchuk

Two Russian UAVs destroyed in Mykolaiv region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey: We hope to hold online talks on Black Sea grain deal in coming days

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

Working conditions at ZNPP occupied by Russian invaders tightened – Energoatom

AD
AD
AD
AD