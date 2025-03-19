Interfax-Ukraine

20:19 19.03.2025

Trump to consider Ukraine's request for additional air defense, incl Patriot – White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump asked for additional air defense systems to protect civilians, White House Spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"President Zelenskyy asked for additional air defense systems to protect civilians, particularly Patriot missile systems, and President Trump agreed to work with him to find what is available, particularly in Europe," she said.

