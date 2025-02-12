Ten Patriot missiles used to shoot down Russian missiles at night – Zelenskyy

Ten Patriot missiles worth $30 million were used to shoot down six ballistic missiles at night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We used ten [missiles] Patriot missiles worth $30 million for each of six ballistic missiles," Zelenskyy told reporters before a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Scott Bessant.

As reported, during the Russian attack at night, the Defense Forces destroyed six ballistic missiles and 71 of 123 drones, and 40 simulated UAVs were lost.