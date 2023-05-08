Facts

13:59 08.05.2023

Warehouses in Odesa with URCS humanitarian aid burn down in night shelling, mobile hospital damaged in Mykolaiv

2 min read
Warehouses in Odesa with URCS humanitarian aid burn down in night shelling, mobile hospital damaged in Mykolaiv

The warehouse of the Odesa regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) with an area of 1,000 square meters was destroyed on the night of May 8 in a Russian missile attack on Odesa.

"The fire completely destroyed the humanitarian aid that was in the warehouse. The provision of humanitarian aid and the activities of some projects of the Odesa Regional Organization of the URCS have been suspended," the URCS reported on its website on Monday.

In addition, the mobile hospital of the Mykolaiv regional organization of the URCS was damaged in a missile attack on Mykolaiv region on May 7.

"Part of the medical equipment, technical equipment and furniture that was there became unusable after the strike. At present, the liquidation of the consequences of the shelling continues, after which the hospital will start operating as usual, but in a different place," the URCS said.

URCS employees and volunteers were not injured.

The organization said that the attacks on employees and institutions of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are a gross violation of international humanitarian law and are classified as a war crime.

The URCS also reported that since February 24, 2022, 25 buildings (offices, warehouses, bases) of the organization have been damaged or completely destroyed.

Tags: #shelling #damage #urcs

