Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said after visiting a multi-apartment building, which was damaged as a result of a kamikaze drone attack on the city last night, that it was the most massive drone attack since the beginning of full-scale hostilities.

"I visited a multi-apartment building, which was hit by the pieces of the Russian drone last night. The barbarians launched the most massive kamikaze drone attack last night. They launched around 60 Shaheds, and 36 of them headed towards the capital. All of them were destroyed by the air defense forces. However, the pieces of several drones damaged some social facilities and a block of flats in Sviatoshynsky district," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The mayor also said that five people were injured as a result of the attack in two districts of the city. Three of them were wounded when the pieces hit the multi-apartment building.

"Two injured were hospitalized, one of them has been operated. The doctors said there is no threat to their life," Klitschko said.

The mayor also said that the municipal authorities will provide those injured with necessary assistance and quickly restore their damaged housing as soon as the special commission presents its conclusions.