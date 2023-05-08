Facts

15:57 08.05.2023

Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

2 min read
Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said after visiting a multi-apartment building, which was damaged as a result of a kamikaze drone attack on the city last night, that it was the most massive drone attack since the beginning of full-scale hostilities.

"I visited a multi-apartment building, which was hit by the pieces of the Russian drone last night. The barbarians launched the most massive kamikaze drone attack last night. They launched around 60 Shaheds, and 36 of them headed towards the capital. All of them were destroyed by the air defense forces. However, the pieces of several drones damaged some social facilities and a block of flats in Sviatoshynsky district," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The mayor also said that five people were injured as a result of the attack in two districts of the city. Three of them were wounded when the pieces hit the multi-apartment building.

"Two injured were hospitalized, one of them has been operated. The doctors said there is no threat to their life," Klitschko said.

The mayor also said that the municipal authorities will provide those injured with necessary assistance and quickly restore their damaged housing as soon as the special commission presents its conclusions.

Tags: #klitschko #drones

MORE ABOUT

19:08 08.05.2023
Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

18:35 08.05.2023
Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

Zaporizhstal hands modern Mavic drones over to defenders

17:35 05.05.2023
Klitschko, mayor of Brussels plant first trees on Alley of Friends of Kyiv on Volodymyrska Hirka

Klitschko, mayor of Brussels plant first trees on Alley of Friends of Kyiv on Volodymyrska Hirka

16:53 04.05.2023
Klitschko calls on European mayors to help to involve businesses in Kyiv restoration projects

Klitschko calls on European mayors to help to involve businesses in Kyiv restoration projects

19:14 03.05.2023
We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

20:56 28.04.2023
Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

Klitschko at meeting with Blinken: Sooner civilized world helps Ukraine stop barbarians, sooner there will be peace in Europe

16:47 28.04.2023
Vitali Klitschko: Support for Ukraine and restoration of peace is one of the key topics at the world summit of mayors in Denver

Vitali Klitschko: Support for Ukraine and restoration of peace is one of the key topics at the world summit of mayors in Denver

19:28 25.04.2023
Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

20:22 19.04.2023
USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

20:21 28.03.2023
Air force destroy 12 shock Shaheds, one reconnaissance UAV

Air force destroy 12 shock Shaheds, one reconnaissance UAV

AD

HOT NEWS

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

President of European Commission von der Leyen to arrive in Kyiv on May 9

LATEST

Opinion poll: Bakhmut, Azovstal, sunken cruiser Moskva are symbols of emerging national memory of war with Russia

Poland hands over ten MiG-20 fighters to Ukraine – Defense Minister

More than 112,000 Ukrainians die from COVID-19 since start of pandemic – Health Ministry

Russian occupation administrations leaving settlements of Kherson region - General Staff

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

More than 112,000 Ukrainians die from COVID-19 since start of pandemic – Health Ministry

Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

AD
AD
AD
AD