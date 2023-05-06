Facts

12:37 06.05.2023

Victory Day celebration in Russia likely to be on smaller scale due to security concerns, potential protests against war in Ukraine – British intelligence

1 min read
Moscow's Victory Day celebration is likely to go ahead but on a smaller scale, Russian President Vladimir Putin's reception following the parade (last held in 2019) will not go ahead, according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the British and Northern Ireland Department of Defense on Saturday morning.

"Six Russian regions, occupied Crimea, and 21 cities have cancelled their 09 May Victory Day parades citing security concerns," it said.

Also, the traditional March of the Immortal Regiment, where family members display photographs of deceased veterans of the Second World War, associated with Victory Day, has also been cancelled. This follows the recent cancellation of the Russian-hosted International Army Games.

Accodring to the British intelligence, the timing of the UAV strike on the Kremlin a few days before Victory Day shows Russia's increasing vulnerability to such attacks and has almost certainly raised the threat perception of the Russian leadership over the Victory Day events.

In addition, the potential for protests and discontent over the Ukraine war are also likely to have influenced the calculus of the Russian leadership.

Tags: #moscow #victory_day

