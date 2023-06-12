Zelenskyy signs law on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, which is now celebrated on May 8.

According to the bill card, the document was returned to the Verkhovna Rada with the signature of the head of state on Monday.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 9278 "On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945", on May 29.