IAEA chief plans to visit Russia this week after visiting Ukraine

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi plans to visit Moscow this week after his visit to Ukraine today.

"Yes, indeed, I will be in Moscow this week. And this is part of the challenges we live with... It is important that I, in fulfilling my duties, constantly maintain communication channels. This was one of my, I would say, decisions from day one," he told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday after visiting one of the energy substations.

"Some people said: 'How is it possible that you are talking to A, B or C?' This is my job. I have to talk to everyone and I have to prevent situations that would be extremely, extremely difficult in addition to what we already have," Grossi added.

He also noted that he plans to hold future meetings in the United States - "in Washington or some other place."

"It is clear that the United States, because of its global importance, is absolutely essential to everything we do at the IAEA. An important element is what is happening here [in Ukraine]. But, as you know, we are dealing with important, very important challenges in Iran, Syria, the Middle East," the IAEA chief said.

As reported, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi announced on February 3 his 11th visit to Ukraine since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression, during which he planned to visit the Kyivska substation. In his post on the X network on the evening of February 3, he called the substation critically important for the safety of Ukraine's nuclear energy, noting that he intends to assess the damage and help prevent a nuclear accident.