Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:44 26.06.2025

Kyslytsya: Moscow realizes accountability is imminent

1 min read
Kyslytsya: Moscow realizes accountability is imminent

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsya reacted to the signing of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal to Investigate Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine in Strasbourg, noting that Moscow feels that responsibility for unleashing an aggressive war is inevitable.

“’We want peace without reparations, criminal, civil, or administrative liability,’- Medinskiy told Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul. Hence they realise in Moscow that accountability is imminent, and yesterday’s signing of Agreement on establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is an answer of Europe to Medinskiy and his handler. Will Medinskiy be a witness or accused at the Tribunal may still be his choice. This choice however may not be there for long though,” Kyslytsya wrote on X.

Tags: #moscow #kyslytsya

MORE ABOUT

10:04 03.06.2025
Russians' concealment of their ‘memo’ given its immediate transfer to Kremlin media after meeting in Istanbul looks artificial - Kyslytsya

Russians' concealment of their ‘memo’ given its immediate transfer to Kremlin media after meeting in Istanbul looks artificial - Kyslytsya

14:13 02.06.2025
In Istanbul, Kyslytsya, Bevz agree on positions with reps of Germany, Italy and UK before negotiations

In Istanbul, Kyslytsya, Bevz agree on positions with reps of Germany, Italy and UK before negotiations

12:06 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy on safety of foreign visitors traveling to Moscow for May 9: Ukraine cannot be held responsible for what happens in Russia

Zelenskyy on safety of foreign visitors traveling to Moscow for May 9: Ukraine cannot be held responsible for what happens in Russia

21:30 25.04.2025
Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

10:15 18.03.2025
Pressure needed to finally make Moscow accept that their war must be brought to end – Zelenskyy

Pressure needed to finally make Moscow accept that their war must be brought to end – Zelenskyy

09:47 05.02.2025
IAEA chief plans to visit Russia this week after visiting Ukraine

IAEA chief plans to visit Russia this week after visiting Ukraine

10:43 31.10.2024
Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: Russia does not cross your 'red lines' — it walks red carpet

Kyslytsya at UN Security Council: Russia does not cross your 'red lines' — it walks red carpet

21:21 16.07.2024
Kyslytsya in New York reads out statement on behalf of 50 countries, EU strongly condemning Russian aggression

Kyslytsya in New York reads out statement on behalf of 50 countries, EU strongly condemning Russian aggression

16:23 05.07.2024
Orban travels to Moscow as Hungarian PM, not representing NATO – Stoltenberg

Orban travels to Moscow as Hungarian PM, not representing NATO – Stoltenberg

14:45 10.08.2023
Yusov on explosions in Moscow: There are consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine, we working further

Yusov on explosions in Moscow: There are consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine, we working further

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Erdogan: Trump ready to come to Turkey for peace in Ukraine if Putin comes

Ukraine, Council of Europe sign agreement on Special Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Vast majority of books in Ukraine published in state language

25 residential buildings significantly damaged by Russian strikes have already been restored in Kyiv, 7 more are in the works

Former Odesa Mayor Bodelan passes away

Traffic at Uhryniv border crossing point temporarily suspended

Crimean Tatar flag raised in Kyiv as a sign of solidarity

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

Politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city governance - Klitschko at KCSA meeting

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Erdogan: Trump ready to come to Turkey for peace in Ukraine if Putin comes

AD
AD