Kyslytsya: Moscow realizes accountability is imminent

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsya reacted to the signing of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Special Tribunal to Investigate Crimes of Aggression against Ukraine in Strasbourg, noting that Moscow feels that responsibility for unleashing an aggressive war is inevitable.

“’We want peace without reparations, criminal, civil, or administrative liability,’- Medinskiy told Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul. Hence they realise in Moscow that accountability is imminent, and yesterday’s signing of Agreement on establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine is an answer of Europe to Medinskiy and his handler. Will Medinskiy be a witness or accused at the Tribunal may still be his choice. This choice however may not be there for long though,” Kyslytsya wrote on X.