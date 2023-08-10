Facts

14:45 10.08.2023

Yusov on explosions in Moscow: There are consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine, we working further

2 min read
A representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov commenting on the recent explosions in Moscow, in particular near the airport, said this is a consequence of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and evidence that Russia cannot defend its country and its sky.

"There are consequences of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine and a demonstration to the whole world that the 'second army' is not the second in the world, and it cannot even cope with the defense of its own capital in the swamps. God's judgment is happening. We continue to work," he said on the air of the national telethon.

Yusov said such incidents are becoming more and more. "Both quantitatively and qualitatively, and the geography is expanding. This means that the Putin regime in Russia controls the situation less and less. And indeed, instead of defending their country and their sky, they are engaged in a genocidal war against another independent state, which is not who was not attacked – against Ukraine," the Ukrainian military intelligence said.

In addition, he said, if the aggressor country withdraws all its troops from the occupied territories of Ukraine, extradites war criminals and compensates for all losses caused to the Ukrainian people, then life for the Russians "will be easier, calmer and safer."

Russian media said explosions were heard in Moscow at night and a building near the Domodedovo airport was on fire. At the airports Domodedovo and Vnukovo the so-called "Carpet" plan was introduced. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that there was an UAV attack at night.

 

Tags: #moscow #airport #explosions

