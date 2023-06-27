Vatican talks in Moscow make sense if prisoners released, children returned – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak does not believe in the success of the Vatican's mediation efforts to establish peace and suggests that it can only help resolve humanitarian issues.

As expected, the special envoy of the Vatican, Matteo Zuppi, intends to visit Moscow on June 29 and 30.

"Negotiations in Moscow can only make sense if he can secure the release of captive and illegally deported children," Yermak told reporters in Kyiv on Tuesday.

"We don't need mediation," he said.