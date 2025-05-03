Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:06 03.05.2025

Zelenskyy on safety of foreign visitors traveling to Moscow for May 9: Ukraine cannot be held responsible for what happens in Russia

2 min read
Zelenskyy on safety of foreign visitors traveling to Moscow for May 9: Ukraine cannot be held responsible for what happens in Russia
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign representatives traveling to Moscow for the May 9 Victory Day parade, President Zelenskyy warned. He noted that the Russian side is capable of staging incidents involving foreign guests and then shifting the blame onto Ukraine – something Ukraine cannot be responsible for.

"Our position is very simple for all countries planning to go or already heading to Russia on May 9: we cannot be held responsible for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation. They [Russia] are the ones providing security, and therefore, we will not offer any guarantees. We don't know what Russia will do on those dates. They may take certain actions – arson, explosions, and so on – and then accuse us. As president, I told the foreign minister that we must inform anyone who reaches out to us: 'We do not recommend visiting Russia from a [safety] standpoint. And if you do choose to go, do not ask us. That is your personal decision,'" Zelenskyy stated during the press briefing.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine acts in a respectful and balanced manner toward China and countries that have not supported it since the start of the war – or that have leaned toward Russia due to historical ties.

"We've had other nations approach us before their visits to Russia, asking us to ensure nothing happens while they're there. That's diplomacy – it exists in many forms. We take a very balanced and respectful approach to all countries and we listen – to what they ask and what they request," the president said.

"Ukraine bears no responsibility for what is currently happening inside Russia. That's a fact. We are responsible here, on our own territory. And I'm confident other countries conduct similar diplomacy with the Russians when they visit us. Experience has shown that we've hosted many different leaders, and during those visits there were various forms of attacks, assaults, and intimidation," he added.

Tags: #moscow #may_9 #foreigners

MORE ABOUT

21:30 25.04.2025
Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

16:47 16.04.2025
Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

15:26 12.04.2025
Foreign military personnel to be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship under simplified procedure after less than three years of service

Foreign military personnel to be able to obtain Ukrainian citizenship under simplified procedure after less than three years of service

10:15 18.03.2025
Pressure needed to finally make Moscow accept that their war must be brought to end – Zelenskyy

Pressure needed to finally make Moscow accept that their war must be brought to end – Zelenskyy

09:47 05.02.2025
IAEA chief plans to visit Russia this week after visiting Ukraine

IAEA chief plans to visit Russia this week after visiting Ukraine

19:27 27.09.2024
Program uResidency will eventually be available to companies – minister Fedorov

Program uResidency will eventually be available to companies – minister Fedorov

16:23 05.07.2024
Orban travels to Moscow as Hungarian PM, not representing NATO – Stoltenberg

Orban travels to Moscow as Hungarian PM, not representing NATO – Stoltenberg

19:15 03.06.2024
Four foreigners, who attacked Ukrainian volunteers, detained in Prague

Four foreigners, who attacked Ukrainian volunteers, detained in Prague

12:56 22.02.2024
Zelenskyy allows foreigners to serve in National Guard

Zelenskyy allows foreigners to serve in National Guard

14:45 10.08.2023
Yusov on explosions in Moscow: There are consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine, we working further

Yusov on explosions in Moscow: There are consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine, we working further

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU accession, don't drag us into your elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire will be violated – monitoring must be addressed swiftly

Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

Countries that aided Russia will not participate in Ukraine's reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

LATEST

Zelenskyy hopes for security advisers' meeting in Kyiv

Zelenskyy: 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU accession, don't drag us into your elections

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

Zelenskyy orders law enforcement to prioritize recovery of embezzled Ukrainian assets moved abroad

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire will be violated – monitoring must be addressed swiftly

Ukraine downs 77 Shahed-type drones overnight, loses contact with 73 decoys

Countries that aided Russia will not participate in Ukraine's reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I hope Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement with USA

Zelenskyy: In every security guarantee scenario, the top priority is a strong Ukrainian army

Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

AD
AD