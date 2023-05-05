Facts

19:37 05.05.2023

EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

2 min read
EU Council approves allocation of EUR 1 bln for joint purchases of ammunition, missiles for Ukraine

The EU Council has agreed to allocate EUR 1 billion for the purchase of artillery shells and, if necessary, missiles for Ukraine, the EU Council reported on its website.

“The Council today adopted an assistance measure worth €1 billion under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that will further contribute to strengthening the capabilities and resilience of Ukraine to defend its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian military aggression,” according to a press release posted on the official EU website on Friday.

As reported, the assistance measure will finance “the provision to the Ukrainian Armed Forces of 155-mm-calibre artillery rounds and, if requested, missiles which will be jointly procured by EU member states from the European defence industry.”

“Today’s decision is another major step to deliver more ammunition to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Armed Forces need substantial amounts of ammunition to defend the Ukrainian people and territory. They need it fast. Together with the previous decision to swiftly provide ammunition from existing stocks, we are committing EUR 2 billion to this purpose, bringing the total EU military support to Ukraine to EUR 5.6 billion,” the press service of the EU Council quoted Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as saying.

Tags: #eu #assistance #purchaces

MORE ABOUT

20:44 03.05.2023
Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

18:29 03.05.2023
EU ambassadors approve EUR 1 bln for ammunition for Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve EUR 1 bln for ammunition for Ukraine

15:27 28.04.2023
EU Ambassadors support renewal of trade liberalisation with Ukraine

EU Ambassadors support renewal of trade liberalisation with Ukraine

14:39 25.04.2023
Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

12:15 25.04.2023
European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

20:34 24.04.2023
EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

20:36 21.04.2023
EU Presidency Sweden submits new draft decision on EUR 1 bln for ammo to Ukraine; it could be approved next Wednesday

EU Presidency Sweden submits new draft decision on EUR 1 bln for ammo to Ukraine; it could be approved next Wednesday

21:39 20.04.2023
Direct contacts between Ukrainian cities, and Europe to accelerate process of post-war reconstruction – Yermak

Direct contacts between Ukrainian cities, and Europe to accelerate process of post-war reconstruction – Yermak

21:37 20.04.2023
Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

20:54 20.04.2023
Biden, von der Leyen discuss China, support for Ukraine, measures to impose costs on Kremlin – White House

Biden, von der Leyen discuss China, support for Ukraine, measures to impose costs on Kremlin – White House

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives powerful reinforcement of AFU with weapons following official visits to Helsinki, The Hague

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Russian forces shell industrial enterprises in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, no casualties reported – regional authorities

Statements made by Russian actors have nothing to do with realities of war

United24 raises over $325 mln in contributions over year

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting with UNITED24 ambassadors in Kyiv

Stefanishyna discusses with delegation of Venice Commission implementation of EC’s recommendations on selection of CC’s judges, anti-oligarchic legislation

Ukraine receives powerful reinforcement of AFU with weapons following official visits to Helsinki, The Hague

Over UAH 1.4 bln raised to health sector through United24 over year – Health Ministry

Ukrainian aviation carries out six strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

Russian forces shell industrial enterprises in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, no casualties reported – regional authorities

Estonia stands for providing Ukraine with clear action program for joining Alliance at NATO summit in Vilnius – FM

Statements made by Russian actors have nothing to do with realities of war

United24 raises over $325 mln in contributions over year

Klitschko, mayor of Brussels plant first trees on Alley of Friends of Kyiv on Volodymyrska Hirka

AD
AD
AD
AD