Facts

19:30 04.05.2023

Lubinets: Cases of Ukrainian citizens mobilization to Russian army in occupied territory are not isolated

1 min read
The cases of mobilization of Ukrainian citizens to the Russian army in the temporarily occupied territories are not isolated, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"The cases of mobilization are not isolated," he told a Thursday press conference in Kyiv.

Asked whether the fate of almost all residents of the village of Boyove, Henichesk district, Kherson region, who were deported in February 2023, is known to the ombudsman, he said, "We are aware of this case, and it has been recorded. At the moment, we do not have information about these citizens of Ukraine who were removed in an unknown direction… I do not have any information about them."

 

