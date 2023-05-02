Success of counter-offensive to be of great importance for continued support of Ukraine by partners – Reznikov

The success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive will be of great importance for the continued ease of support from partners, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"My partners in all meetings, in phone calls and on Ramstein always say the same thing: 'We stand with you to the end, no matter how long it takes. We see your victory as the end.' This is important. Certainly, they are all politicians, they are backed by parliaments that agree or do not agree on some things. And behind the parliaments are voters. Therefore, of course, it will be easier for them to advocate for new aid packages Ukraine in the presence of successful cases," the Defense Minister told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, it is only natural that the allies "intend to invest in success," and it is essential for them that the weapons and assistance they donate lead to results.

"Therefore, surely, our success will be of great importance for the continuation of such ease of support," Reznikov said.