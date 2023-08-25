Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that the death of Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has weakened Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Prigozhin's death weakened Putin. Because it showed the whole world: if Putin decides to make some kind of agreement with someone and violates this agreement, then he can no longer be trusted," Reznikov said in an interview with Welt.

For the forces operating inside Russia, it obviously does not make sense to sit down at the negotiating table with Putin and discuss agreements for the future, the minister believes.

"This is just the behavior of bandits, and the Kremlin behaves like bandits, like criminals," he said.

At the same time, Reznikov said he did not expect that the death of the Wagner leader would somehow affect the course of the war.

"The Wagner Group, which a year ago could have been considered a serious force, actually no longer exists. They have been defeated," he said.