12:38 02.08.2023

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine showed the FPV drone, which is being put into exploitation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

New FPV drone officially enters service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This development has convincing performance characteristics and a new scale of production.

"We have a small anniversary. I am holding in my hands model of the FPV drone which is officially being put into exploitation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Convincing performance characteristics and a new scale of production. The main thing is the saving lives of our soldiers. Relevant commission under the Department of Military technical policy, development of weapons and military equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine completed all the necessary procedures today - then came my order," - Reznikov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, this FPV drone like other models is assembled in Ukraine, but mainly from foreign components. The next level is to produce the main components in Ukraine and ensure diversification for the independence and sustainability of the army's supply under any circumstances.

Reznikov recalled that over 15 months the Ministry of Defense has already adopted more than 30 models of UAVs of various types - reconnaissance, strike, kamikaze drones and loitering ammunition. Ammunition for UAVs has been officially created as a separate category.

"All this is being tested on the battlefield by our soldiers and after this - modernizing. Unification will gradually take place. Now we are acting as flexibly as possible so that all capable teams of developers and manufacturers have the opportunity to prove themselves," – said the minister.

He noted that in September 2022, at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense, the procedures for accepting weapons and military equipment into operation were significantly simplified. Formalities for manufacturers that previously took up to two years are now completed in a matter of weeks, in particular with the assistance the Accelerator of the Ministry of Defense.

"We will not defiantly build a plant the size of a stadium. At least not now. We will find an asymmetric solution - the enemy will feel it on the battlefield," - Reznikov stressed.

According to Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, the Armed Forces of Ukraine already have more than 20 new types of Ukrainian-made drones. He also said that in Ukraine there is a real boom in the production of drones. In particular, this is due to the fact that the government managed to simplify procedures for developers and manufacturers of weapons and military equipment.

 

