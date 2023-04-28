Facts

Death toll from missile attack on Uman rises to 17, three-day mourning announced in Cherkasy region

The number of victims of Russia's missile attack on Uman, Cherkasy region, increased to 17, a three-day mourning has been announced in the region, Head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets has said.

"Rescuers have removed two more deceased from under the rubble: at the moment, we have 17 civilians of Uman killed by Russia," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The rescue operation continues, the official said.

"This is a terrible tragedy for the entire Cherkasy region. A three-day mourning is announced in the region," Taburets said.

