Reznikov: Our partners almost moved away from political restrictions on weapons supply to Ukraine

The partners no longer have technical restrictions on the range of weapons provided to Ukraine, a political decision on the transfer of aircraft has been made, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"In my opinion, there are no political reasons for not providing aircraft to Ukraine today. Previously, certain types of weapons were political in nature, because there was an echo of that old doctrine: 'Let's not provoke the Russians.' Fortunately, our partners have practically moved away from this. But there are still some echoes. Phantom pains are still present," Reznikov told Interfax-Ukraine.

Speaking about the lack of deliveries of ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine, Reznikov said "there are not so many of them in the world," and this is a "pragmatic decision."

"But then, of course, this phantom story with 'red lines,' 300 kilometers, 'suddenly, a blow will be struck, where it would not be desirable.' And yet, the leader of any country dreams of going down in history as a peacemaker," the minister said.

As for modern fighters, according to Reznikov, this decision is also pragmatic, since "partners count money."

"The word sustainability is important here. If you give us a plane that will not be serviced tomorrow, then it will not fly. What's the point of sending it then? None. Or if you give aircraft today, it means cutting off the supply of other necessary assistance, or you need to increase the budget. Will we get support in the local parliament, the Seimas, the Senate, the Congress to increase the budgetary appropriation?" The Defense Minister said.

In addition, the issue of maintenance and repair of aircraft is also important, which also requires a lot of money, Reznikov said.

"Each of pilots knows that in order for a plane or helicopter to fly, he needs serious maintenance, more seriously than a tank. After all, if the tank stalls, then you can get up and go. And what about the plane? Therefore, the partners are very pragmatic in making their decisions, they count the money," the head of the defense department said.

He also said such narratives against the provision of weapons to Ukraine are used by political opponents of the current authorities in different countries.

"But let's be realistic, any decision regarding Ukraine is made initially in the interests of the people, that is, the country that makes this decision," the head of the department said.

According to the Defense Minister, partners and members of Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format pay great attention to the viability of weapons, which is no less important than the supplies themselves.

"It is impossible to win the war by getting something once. Modern warfare is a war of resources. And resources imply at least three things: the availability of equipment directly, training, training of personnel, and maintaining equipment 'in good shape," he said.

Speaking about the active discussion in the world of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, the minister said he did not like it, "although the reasons for me, as a person, are absolutely clear."

"People want this victory. This is fine. And our partners, if earlier they invested in our salvation, at least some kind of survival, then when they believed in us, they saw that we had not fallen in three days and three weeks: they began to invest in our victory. And that is why it is very important for partners that their weapons and their help lead to results. They need to see it. So that they would like to continue to cheer 'for a successful team.' Therefore, of course, the expectation of our counteroffensive is overheated in society," the Defense Minister said.

According to Reznikov, the success of the counter-offensive will be "great for the continued ease of support from the allies, as everyone wants to invest in success," but the partners intend to stand with Ukraine until victory.

"My partners, ministers at all meetings, at Ramstein always say the same thing: "We are with you to the end, no matter how much time it takes. And we see your victory as the end," the minister said.