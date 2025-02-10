Zelenskyy calls on partners to lower oil prices, strengthen sanctions against Russia

Russian terror against Ukraine continues due to the circumvention of sanctions, high oil prices and a shortage of long-range missiles and drones in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“This week alone, Russia has launched over 1,260 aerial bombs, nearly 750 attack drones, and more than 10 missiles of various types against our people. Russia’s military production, which enables such terror, relies on three key factors: sanctions evasion schemes, without which Russia would lack critical components; high oil prices, which should rightfully be lowered; and an insufficient number of our long-range missiles and drones,” Zelenskyy said on X Sunday.

He expressed gratitude to the partner countries that are strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation and called for their strengthening. “More global efforts are needed to decrease Russia’s oil industry capabilities. We will continue to expand the production of our missiles and drones – and we urge all partners to invest in Ukraine’s defense industry, because these are investments in the protection of life,” Zelenskyy added.