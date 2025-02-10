Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:02 10.02.2025

Zelenskyy calls on partners to lower oil prices, strengthen sanctions against Russia

1 min read
Zelenskyy calls on partners to lower oil prices, strengthen sanctions against Russia

Russian terror against Ukraine continues due to the circumvention of sanctions, high oil prices and a shortage of long-range missiles and drones in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

“This week alone, Russia has launched over 1,260 aerial bombs, nearly 750 attack drones, and more than 10 missiles of various types against our people. Russia’s military production, which enables such terror, relies on three key factors: sanctions evasion schemes, without which Russia would lack critical components; high oil prices, which should rightfully be lowered; and an insufficient number of our long-range missiles and drones,” Zelenskyy said on X Sunday.

He expressed gratitude to the partner countries that are strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation and called for their strengthening. “More global efforts are needed to decrease Russia’s oil industry capabilities. We will continue to expand the production of our missiles and drones – and we urge all partners to invest in Ukraine’s defense industry, because these are investments in the protection of life,” Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #partners

MORE ABOUT

20:39 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

Zelenskyy, Leyen and Costa discuss increasing pressure on Russia to achieve ceasefire

20:27 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

19:02 16.05.2025
Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

Umerov after talks in Istanbul: Zelenskyy-Putin meeting discussed

17:28 16.05.2025
Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

16:12 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

Zelenskyy: We need to build at least minimum level of trust through POW exchange, return of children

15:51 16.05.2025
If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

If Russian delegation proves incapable, world must respond with sanctions – Zelenskyy

11:11 16.05.2025
Zelenskyy to speak at Tirana summit at noon

Zelenskyy to speak at Tirana summit at noon

21:43 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's presence in Turkey demonstrates desire to end the war

21:31 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss security guarantees in Black Sea during meeting

18:45 15.05.2025
Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

Zelenskyy to travel with Erdogan to Albania for summit on May 16

HOT NEWS

Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Enemy strike on minibus near Bilopillia town deadliest in recent weeks – HRMMU

Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

UK Foreign Secretary expresses outrage at Russian attack on peaceful residents of Bilopillia

Yermak calls meeting with US, Turkish sides in Istanbul very productive

The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Diplomat suspected of espionage dies suddenly in Sweden, case is related to ex-ambassador to Ukraine

For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

AD
AD