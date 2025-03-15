Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on partners to continue working on the contingents that will form the basis of the future Armed Forces of Europe.

"We must define a clear position on security guarantees. Security is the key to a reliable and lasting peace. We must continue to work on the contingents that will form the basis of the future Armed Forces of Europe," he wrote on the social network X, summing up his speech at a video conference organized by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"This is a very bad signal - given Russia's opinion regarding the contingent. The contingent must be deployed on Ukrainian land. This is a guarantee of security for Ukraine and a guarantee of security for Europe. If Putin wants to introduce some foreign contingent," he wrote.