Ukraine will talk with partners about increasing air defense capabilities – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

In the coming weeks, the Ukrainian side will talk with partners about strengthening the protection of the sky, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We will talk with our partners this week and next week about the great capabilities of our air defense - the entire protection of the sky," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

The President also thanked the defenders of the sky.

"Today there was another blow to our energy sector - almost 20 Russian missiles, in particular ballistic missiles, and almost 125 drones of various types. A significant part was shot down," the president added.