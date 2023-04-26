Facts

20:13 26.04.2023

AFU: Western equipment has own characteristics, but our defenders quickly mastering it, ready to destroy invaders

AFU: Western equipment has own characteristics, but our defenders quickly mastering it, ready to destroy invaders

Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk demonstrated Patriot air defense systems, which have been on combat duty in Ukraine since April 2023.

Oleschuk published a video with a demonstration of the air defense system in the Telegram channel.

"Modern Western technology has its own characteristics, but our sky defenders are quickly mastering it, and are already ready to destroy the Russian occupier. The division commander allowed me to protest the Patriot," he said.

The commander also thanked the Western partners, the leadership of the state and the military command for the anti-ballistic missile weapons received by the Air Force.

