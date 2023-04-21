Facts

20:36 21.04.2023

EU Presidency Sweden submits new draft decision on EUR 1 bln for ammo to Ukraine; it could be approved next Wednesday

Sweden, which presides over the European Council, has submitted a new draft decision to the member states for discussion, if approved, the ambassadors of the bloc's member states will be able to approve the allocation of EUR 1 billion for ammunition for Ukraine on Wednesday, April 26.

This was announced in Brussels on Friday to journalists on condition of anonymity by a Swedish high-ranking diplomat. The source said EUR 1 billion will be earmarked for ammunition produced in the EU and in Norway, there is a new draft decision that will be at the meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives on Wednesday.

He confirmed that the subject of disagreement is the position of France, which was very clear from the very beginning that these funds will not enrich the economies of third countries. At the moment, the possibility is being discussed that financing for the production of ammunition for Ukraine will be directed to European companies, however, production chains will remain unchanged, which implies the possibility of using components from third countries.

