Verkhovna Rada adopts law for Ukraine's accession to European roaming space

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12150, which is the last requirement for Ukraine's accession to the single European roaming space Roam Like at Home (RLAH), after the signing of this document by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the European Commission (EC) will be able to complete the assessment of the readiness of Ukrainian legislation.

According to data on the Rada's website, 300 MPs voted in favor of the adoption of draft law No. 12150 on amendments to certain laws of Ukraine on the implementation of the norms of European Union legislation on electronic communications on Tuesday.

"Communication without borders - we are taking the last step to join the single roaming with the EU. Ukrainians will be able to use their operator's tariffs and not pay additional fees for mobile communications and the Internet in the territory of 27 EU countries even after the end of martial law," the Ministry of Digital Transformation said on Tuesday.

It is noted that the European Commission will complete the assessment of Ukraine's national legislation on roaming after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs bill No. 12150.

"After the president signs it, the European Commission will assess the adopted laws and we will begin negotiations on joining the single EU roaming area Roam Like at Home," the ministry reported.

"The complex, technical, but so important for Ukraine's accession to the single EU roaming area Roam Like at Home bill No. 12150 is an important and last item in our homework to fulfill obligations to implement the necessary acts of EU law that enable Ukraine's movement to Roam Like at Home and create an unprecedented opportunity to obtain the EU internal market regime for the first time," Liliya Malyon, a member of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the said bill at first reading on January 9.