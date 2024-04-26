Roaming like at Home service from Kyivstar used by 2.9 mln subscribers in 2023

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, provided roaming services to 8.1 million subscribers in 2023, with 2.9 million of them using the Roaming like at Home service introduced at the beginning of the full-scale invasion to support Ukrainians who are forced to stay abroad.

"According to the company's annual data, during 2023, 8.1 million Kyivstar subscribers registered for roaming abroad, with almost 3 million of them using the Roaming like at Home service at the same tariffs as in Ukraine," Kyivstar's press service reported on Friday.

According to the company's data, the top five countries where subscribers were in roaming in 2023 were: Poland – 3.7 million; Germany – 1.5 million; Romania – 1.1 million; the Czech Republic – 1 million; and Hungary – 0.8 million.

Consumers of the Roaming like at Home service in 2023 used an average of 5.4 GB of mobile internet per month, which is 40% more than at the beginning of the year when the average consumption was 3.4 GB per subscriber, the company said.

"We continue to provide the Roaming like at Home service because it is very important for our subscribers. Thanks to this service, mobile communication can be obtained at the same rates as in Ukraine in 27 countries around the world. The Roaming like at Home service is very popular among our subscribers, and we plan to further develop it throughout 2024," said Oleksandr Halushko, Head of the Department of Additional Services and Operator Relations at Kyivstar, as cited in the statement.