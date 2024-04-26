Facts

19:25 26.04.2024

Roaming like at Home service from Kyivstar used by 2.9 mln subscribers in 2023

2 min read
Roaming like at Home service from Kyivstar used by 2.9 mln subscribers in 2023

Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, provided roaming services to 8.1 million subscribers in 2023, with 2.9 million of them using the Roaming like at Home service introduced at the beginning of the full-scale invasion to support Ukrainians who are forced to stay abroad.

"According to the company's annual data, during 2023, 8.1 million Kyivstar subscribers registered for roaming abroad, with almost 3 million of them using the Roaming like at Home service at the same tariffs as in Ukraine," Kyivstar's press service reported on Friday.

According to the company's data, the top five countries where subscribers were in roaming in 2023 were: Poland – 3.7 million; Germany – 1.5 million; Romania – 1.1 million; the Czech Republic – 1 million; and Hungary – 0.8 million.

Consumers of the Roaming like at Home service in 2023 used an average of 5.4 GB of mobile internet per month, which is 40% more than at the beginning of the year when the average consumption was 3.4 GB per subscriber, the company said.

"We continue to provide the Roaming like at Home service because it is very important for our subscribers. Thanks to this service, mobile communication can be obtained at the same rates as in Ukraine in 27 countries around the world. The Roaming like at Home service is very popular among our subscribers, and we plan to further develop it throughout 2024," said Oleksandr Halushko, Head of the Department of Additional Services and Operator Relations at Kyivstar, as cited in the statement.

Tags: #operator #communications #roaming

MORE ABOUT

19:45 05.04.2024
Join UP! opens first agency under franchising program in Poland

Join UP! opens first agency under franchising program in Poland

20:48 05.09.2023
Moldova leases gas transmission system to Romanian operator for five years

Moldova leases gas transmission system to Romanian operator for five years

14:52 05.06.2023
Russia plans to increase dissemination of false info about situation at front – AFU Communications Dept

Russia plans to increase dissemination of false info about situation at front – AFU Communications Dept

20:21 27.04.2023
Nova Poshta will open two branches in Czech Republic in June, postpones opening of branches in Germany

Nova Poshta will open two branches in Czech Republic in June, postpones opening of branches in Germany

12:00 26.04.2023
Ukraine starts harmonization of legislation to join 'Roam like at home' area

Ukraine starts harmonization of legislation to join 'Roam like at home' area

17:23 19.04.2023
Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

20:13 18.04.2023
EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

19:46 18.04.2023
Ex-head of GTSOU considers it expedient to create single operator in Ukraine based on GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz, gas distribution network operators

Ex-head of GTSOU considers it expedient to create single operator in Ukraine based on GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz, gas distribution network operators

16:05 22.12.2022
Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

09:55 25.11.2022
Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

AD

HOT NEWS

Pentagon chief announces allocation of $6 bln military aid package to Ukraine

In Kyiv, evacuation of two hospitals on Bohatyrska Street, on which enemy announces possible attack, continues – Klitschko

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

Spain, Greece refuse to send Patriot systems to Ukraine – media

F-16 aircraft to start arriving in Ukraine along with pilots and maintenance this year – Pentagon Chief

LATEST

Belgium may supply F-16 aircraft to Ukraine this year – govt

Ramstein Coalition pledged over $95 bln in military aid to Ukraine over two years – Austin

New aid package to Ukraine to include ammunition, counter-drone systems, support equipment – Pentagon

Ukrainian, Latvian PMs discuss Ukraine's European integration, seizure of Russian assets

Pentagon chief announces allocation of $6 bln military aid package to Ukraine

Umerov: At Ramstein-21, Ukraine calls on its partners to provide necessary weapons, discusses logistics issues

In Kyiv, evacuation of two hospitals on Bohatyrska Street, on which enemy announces possible attack, continues – Klitschko

Zelenskyy, his wife pay tribute to liquidators of Chornobyl disaster in Slavutych

Two victims of Russian drone attack reported in Zolota Balka, Kherson region – administration

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery

AD
AD
AD
AD