Facts

13:47 18.06.2024

Zelenskyy signs law on single roaming zone with EU

1 min read
Zelenskyy signs law on single roaming zone with EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law "On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the implementation of the norms of European legislation on roaming issues."

As reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, bill No. 10265 was returned with the signature of the head of state.

Earlier it was reported that the draft law on a single roaming zone with the EU (RLAH) will give Ukrainians the opportunity to permanently use home mobile tariffs on the territory of EU member states and not pay additional funds for roaming services. EU citizens, in turn, will have the same rights when visiting Ukraine.

Tags: #roaming #law

MORE ABOUT

19:57 13.06.2024
Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

Intl humanitarian law requires reboot on child protection issues

14:14 27.05.2024
Verkhovna Rada is proposed to adopt as whole draft law that expands powers of local authorities during war

Verkhovna Rada is proposed to adopt as whole draft law that expands powers of local authorities during war

11:26 18.05.2024
Mobilization law comes into force

Mobilization law comes into force

16:30 17.05.2024
Zelenskyy signs law to allow convicts to serve in army in exchange for release on parole

Zelenskyy signs law to allow convicts to serve in army in exchange for release on parole

15:31 17.05.2024
Zelenskyy signs law to increase fines for breach of mobilization rules

Zelenskyy signs law to increase fines for breach of mobilization rules

20:02 16.05.2024
Zelenskyy vetoes law on dismissal for not informing about relatives staying in Russia, in occupation

Zelenskyy vetoes law on dismissal for not informing about relatives staying in Russia, in occupation

20:46 09.05.2024
Interdepartmental commission for implementation of intl law discusses human rights protection under martial law

Interdepartmental commission for implementation of intl law discusses human rights protection under martial law

19:25 26.04.2024
Roaming like at Home service from Kyivstar used by 2.9 mln subscribers in 2023

Roaming like at Home service from Kyivstar used by 2.9 mln subscribers in 2023

11:43 18.04.2024
Law on URCS needs to be updated – Dotsenko

Law on URCS needs to be updated – Dotsenko

13:56 08.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Law on mobilization should be voted on in coming days

Zelenskyy: Law on mobilization should be voted on in coming days

AD

HOT NEWS

Govt redirects UAH 238.3 mln to construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region

Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Rostov region – source

EU becomes observer of Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children – Borrell

Ukraine has to win this war to join NATO – White House

LATEST

Stoltenberg: We talking only about modernization, not about increasing number of nuclear weapons

Parliament adopts at 1st reading bills on traceability of water resources, attracting investment in fishing industry

Govt redirects UAH 238.3 mln to construction of fortifications in Kharkiv region

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

Shmyhal instructs Energy Ministry to conduct regular briefings on state of energy system

No legal obstacles to confiscation of Russian sovereign assets – Ministry of Justice

Verkhovna Rada greenlights financing of defense forces by local councils

First intergovernmental conferences between EU and Moldova, Ukraine to take place in Luxembourg on June 25

Kazakh oppositionist Aydos Sadykov attacked in Kyiv – source

AD
AD
AD
AD