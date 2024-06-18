Zelenskyy signs law on single roaming zone with EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law "On amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding the implementation of the norms of European legislation on roaming issues."

As reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, bill No. 10265 was returned with the signature of the head of state.

Earlier it was reported that the draft law on a single roaming zone with the EU (RLAH) will give Ukrainians the opportunity to permanently use home mobile tariffs on the territory of EU member states and not pay additional funds for roaming services. EU citizens, in turn, will have the same rights when visiting Ukraine.