European Commission proposes to integrate Ukraine into EU Roaming area

On Tuesday, the European Commission proposes to integrate Ukraine into the EU Roaming area as from January 2026.

"We want Ukrainian citizens to stay connected to their loved ones across the EU, as well as in their home country. That's why we propose that Ukraine join our roaming family. Once more, we reaffirm our continued commitment to stand by Ukraine and its citizens," Commission President von der Leyen said.

According to the Commission's press release, this will enable Ukrainians to call, text and use their mobile data from Ukrainian phone numbers in the 27 EU countries at no extra cost, and extend the same benefits to Europeans who may be in Ukraine.

"Roaming is the first area where the EU would extend internal market treatment to Ukraine. In practice, this means that travellers from Ukraine visiting the EU, and travellers from the EU visiting Ukraine will not pay any extra roaming fees. The use of all mobile services, including calls, SMS messages and data will be charged at domestic rates," the Commission explained.

The Commission has sent the proposal adopted to the Council for its approval. According to it, Ukraine would effectively join the EU Roam like at Home area on 1 January 2026, the Commission said.