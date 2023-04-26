Facts

12:00 26.04.2023

Ukraine starts harmonization of legislation to join 'Roam like at home' area

1 min read
Ukraine starts harmonization of legislation to join 'Roam like at home' area

The Ukrainian and European sides have completed official procedures for amending the Association Agreement, paving the way for Ukraine's de facto accession to the EU roaming area.

This was announced by the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) on Facebook.

The Ukraine-EU Association Committee in Trade Configuration approved updates to Appendix 17-3 (Rules applicable to telecommunication services) to the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, which allows starting the procedure for harmonizing Ukrainian legislation with EU legislation for joining the EU Roam like at home.

"Roaming with the EU: the official procedure for amending the Association Agreement has been completed. The Ukrainian and European sides have completed the official procedures for amending the Association Agreement, which pave the way for the actual accession of Ukraine to the EU roaming area," the commission said.

Ukraine is moving on to fulfilling its homework – harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with EU legislation in roaming.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine could join the Roam like at home (RLAH) free roaming area in 2024 if all the necessary changes to the legislation are implemented in less than 12 months.

Tags: #roaming

MORE ABOUT

17:23 19.04.2023
Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

20:13 18.04.2023
EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

16:05 22.12.2022
Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

13:10 05.08.2022
We plan to keep Roaming Like at Home service until year end – Kyivstar president

We plan to keep Roaming Like at Home service until year end – Kyivstar president

11:40 05.08.2022
National roaming is mechanism for emergencies, no sense to keep it in relatively safe zones – Kyivstar president

National roaming is mechanism for emergencies, no sense to keep it in relatively safe zones – Kyivstar president

17:24 19.07.2022
Roaming Like at Home service for Ukrainian refugees in EU to be extended

Roaming Like at Home service for Ukrainian refugees in EU to be extended

20:04 23.05.2022
Vodafone Ukraine expands provision of free minutes, gigabytes in roaming to 32 countries

Vodafone Ukraine expands provision of free minutes, gigabytes in roaming to 32 countries

17:12 13.03.2022
Mobile operators launch service of access to Internet in national roaming

Mobile operators launch service of access to Internet in national roaming

12:27 11.03.2022
Kyivstar subscribers to receive UAH 250 bonus in nine countries

Kyivstar subscribers to receive UAH 250 bonus in nine countries

18:50 07.03.2022
National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

National Communications Commission initiates reduction in tariffs for roaming in EU for Ukrainians, reduction in cost of postal delivery of humanitarian cargo

AD

HOT NEWS

USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

Zelenskyy: We must do everything to prevent Russia from having single chance to use nuclear energy to blackmail Ukraine and whole world

Enemy loses 640 military personnel, four tanks, 14 artillery systems, three UAVs – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be real security provider

Zelenskyy: Document on sanctions of Yermak-McFaul group to be on tables of all world leaders

LATEST

Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Maliar: Russia trying to change ethnic composition of temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine at expense of IDPs from Russian hinterland

USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

There isn’t enough political will in NATO to make decision on Ukraine's accession – Kuleba

Zelenskyy: We must do everything to prevent Russia from having single chance to use nuclear energy to blackmail Ukraine and whole world

Zelenskyy signs European Integration law on simplification of regulatory procedures in civil aviation

Kremlin continues to avoid adopting overtly repressive measures likely out of concern for stability of Putin’s regime – ISW

Ukrainian defences of Bakhmut integrated as one element of much deeper defensive zone – British intelligence

Enemy loses 640 military personnel, four tanks, 14 artillery systems, three UAVs – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be real security provider

AD
AD
AD
AD