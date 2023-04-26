Ukraine starts harmonization of legislation to join 'Roam like at home' area

The Ukrainian and European sides have completed official procedures for amending the Association Agreement, paving the way for Ukraine's de facto accession to the EU roaming area.

This was announced by the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) on Facebook.

The Ukraine-EU Association Committee in Trade Configuration approved updates to Appendix 17-3 (Rules applicable to telecommunication services) to the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, which allows starting the procedure for harmonizing Ukrainian legislation with EU legislation for joining the EU Roam like at home.

"Roaming with the EU: the official procedure for amending the Association Agreement has been completed. The Ukrainian and European sides have completed the official procedures for amending the Association Agreement, which pave the way for the actual accession of Ukraine to the EU roaming area," the commission said.

Ukraine is moving on to fulfilling its homework – harmonization of Ukrainian legislation with EU legislation in roaming.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine could join the Roam like at home (RLAH) free roaming area in 2024 if all the necessary changes to the legislation are implemented in less than 12 months.