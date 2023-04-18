Reznikov shows French armored cars AMX-10 handed over to Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov showed the French AMX-10 armored cars handed over to Ukrainian soldiers, calling them "a sniper rifle on fast wheels."

“Ukrainian Marines welcome their new French-made cavalry, the AMX-10s! We took it for a spin together with our warriors, and we agreed to call the AMX-10 the ‘sniper rifle on the fast wheels.’ Thank you to my colleague Sébastien Lecornu and to Emmanuel Macron with whom I had a chance to meet and to discuss our priorities and needs,” Reznikov said on Twitter.

The Minister also thanked the people of France for their strong support.

“These fast, modern machines with powerful guns will aid us in liberating our territory. This is what Liberty, Equality, and Brotherhood look like. Vive la France! Vive l'Ukraine!” Reznikov added.

As reported, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said before the Defense Commission of the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 15, that the AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicles promised by France have already been delivered to Ukraine.