Zelenskyy on Tues visits advanced positions of AFU in Avdiyivka

On Tuesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the advanced positions of Ukrainian defenders in Avdiyivka (Donetsk region).

“The Head of State listened to the report of the commander of Donetsk operational-tactical group regarding the situation in the area of his responsibility. Zelenskyy talked with the servicemen of the marines, airborne assault, mechanized and artillery units and thanked them for their service,” the press service of the President’s Office of Ukraine reported.

"I have the honor to be here today, to thank you for your service, for defending our land, Ukraine, our families. Congratulations on the holidays, on Easter, I wish you only victory - this is what I wish for every Ukrainian, this is what is very important to all of us. I wish good health to all of you and your families, and I am sincerely grateful on behalf of every Ukrainian for the great path that you overcome every day," he said.

“The memory of the fallen defenders was honored with a moment of silence. The President presented the servicemen with state awards. The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the II and III degrees, as well as the Orders For Courage of the II and III degrees. The military presented the Head of State with a military coin, a chevron and a plaque with the symbols of the 110th separate mechanized brigade,” the message reads.