Facts

18:09 17.04.2023

Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

2 min read
Russian terrorists have confessed to the murder of Ukrainian children in Bakhmut and Soledar, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Now we are talking about war criminals from the Wagner PMC, but this sheds light on the crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine. They steal our children and kill them," he wrote.

According to him, "there should be a punishment. Tough and fair. And it will definitely be. We will find out all the facts of the crimes and find everyone who committed them."

"Russians have abducted thousands of Ukrainian children. How many of them remained alive is still unknown. We are doing everything to get our children back. The world should see the face of Russia, not be afraid, but brutally beat," he also wrote.

On Monday, information was spread in the media about two fighters of the Wagner PMC, who confessed in an interview to the murder of Ukrainian civilians, including children. They testified that the orders were given by the unit commanders and the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to one of the mercenaries, after the exchange of prisoners of war in February 2023, Russian officers gave the order to shoot everyone over 15 years old without saying a word.

Also, one of the Russian terrorists said that he himself gave the order to kill "300-400" people who were hiding in the basement. The mercenary said there were "about 40 children" among them.

