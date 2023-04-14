Facts

10:28 14.04.2023

AFU destroys enemy radar, electronic warfare station – General Staff

1 min read
AFU destroys enemy radar, electronic warfare station – General Staff

The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to launch air and missile strikes at the places of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian occupiers, over the past day, among other things, the radar and electronic warfare station were destroyed, the General Staff reported.

In the morning summary it is noted that the aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day launch three strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

Missile troops and artillery units hit three control points, three areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, an ammunition depot, a radar station and an electronic warfare station.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

10:45 14.04.2023
AFU eliminates 500 invaders, four tanks, seven artillery systems in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU eliminates 500 invaders, four tanks, seven artillery systems in past 24 hours – General Staff

21:10 12.04.2023
Russians carry out 19 air strikes, more than 10 attacks from MLRS during the day –General Staff

Russians carry out 19 air strikes, more than 10 attacks from MLRS during the day –General Staff

20:14 07.04.2023
Occupiers step up measures to force Russian citizenship on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories – General Staff

Occupiers step up measures to force Russian citizenship on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories – General Staff

18:56 07.04.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes, AFU destroys Russian Su-25, ammunition depot in past 24 hours

Ukrainian aviation carries out nine strikes, AFU destroys Russian Su-25, ammunition depot in past 24 hours

12:14 07.04.2023
AFU destroy about 480 invaders, two tanks, eight artillery systems over day – General Staff

AFU destroy about 480 invaders, two tanks, eight artillery systems over day – General Staff

09:39 07.04.2023
Occupiers draft substance abusers to build fortifications in Crimea – General Staff

Occupiers draft substance abusers to build fortifications in Crimea – General Staff

20:29 04.04.2023
General Staff: Occupation authorities of Starobilsk occupying apartments, houses temporarily left by Ukrainian citizens with Russian military

General Staff: Occupation authorities of Starobilsk occupying apartments, houses temporarily left by Ukrainian citizens with Russian military

19:32 04.04.2023
General Staff: russians carry out two missile, 28 air strikes in past 24 hours, use 17 UAVs, 14 of them downed

General Staff: russians carry out two missile, 28 air strikes in past 24 hours, use 17 UAVs, 14 of them downed

20:00 03.04.2023
Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

19:31 03.04.2023
Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU eliminates 500 invaders, four tanks, seven artillery systems in past 24 hours – General Staff

Zelenskyy establishes Day of military-industrial complex on anniversary of Moskva cruiser destruction

EU Council approves EUR1 bln allocation for ammunition for Ukraine

In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

Ukrainian FM: It's time to turn Black Sea into what Baltic Sea has become - NATO Sea

LATEST

Zelenskyy signs decree appointing Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Artiukh of Sumy Regional Administration

Switzerland intends to allocate at least $1.7 bln to Ukraine until 2028 – media

Serbian FM denies information on arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian President's Office hosts briefing for heads of diplomatic missions of EU states on sanctions policy priorities

Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

Crimea must and to be liberated to ensure safety, freedom of navigation in Black and Azov seas – Reznikov

Ukraine to gain full membership in European Union – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds meeting of Military Cabinet

Offensive Guard replenished with new brigade 'Charter'

Russia should be expelled from UN for non-compliance with its charter – Lubinets

AD
AD
AD
AD