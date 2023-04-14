AFU destroys enemy radar, electronic warfare station – General Staff

The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to launch air and missile strikes at the places of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian occupiers, over the past day, among other things, the radar and electronic warfare station were destroyed, the General Staff reported.

In the morning summary it is noted that the aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day launch three strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

Missile troops and artillery units hit three control points, three areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, an ammunition depot, a radar station and an electronic warfare station.