12:11 13.04.2023

Ukraine's Security Service seizes Novinsky's property for over UAH 3.5 bln

Ukraine's Security Service seizes Novinsky's property for over UAH 3.5 bln

Based on the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine, the property of the ex-MP, sanctioned businessman Vadim Novinsky for over UAH 3.5 billion was seized, the Security Service of Ukraine has reported.

"Based on the materials of the Security Service, the property of the pro-Russian oligarch Vadim Novinsky, who was involved in complicity with the aggressor country, was seized," the Security Service of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to it, the list of blocked assets includes corporate rights to 40 Ukrainian enterprises and 30 gas wells, where industrial gas volumes are produced. The total value of the seized property is over UAH 3.5 billion.

Novinsky tried to re-register his own industrial facilities to several affiliated commercial structures to avoid NSDC sanctions. To implement the transaction, he attracted controlled private notaries and public registrars.

Based on the materials of the Security Service, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has canceled the illegal actions of registrars in some oligarch's enterprises.

As part of criminal proceedings under Article 111-2 (complicity with the aggressor state), Security Service officers conducted searches in the office premises of enterprises, as well as in the places of work and residence of the defendants. During the searches, documents, seals of nonresident companies, and pro-Kremlin religious literature were found.

An investigation to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice is ongoing, the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

Investigative actions are carried out under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by a decree of December 1, 2022, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on certain aspects of the activities of religious organizations in Ukraine and the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions), under which sanctions also applied to Novinsky.

The sanctions package includes 12 types of imposed restrictions, in particular, a complete blocking of assets, a ban on trading operations, the deprivation of all state awards and distinctions, a ban on the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, etc.

Tags: #sbu #novinsky

