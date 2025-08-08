Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:51 08.08.2025

SBU provides NABU director with evidence supporting suspicions against two employees

1 min read
SBU provides NABU director with evidence supporting suspicions against two employees

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has said that it has provided separate materials confirming the validity of the suspicions declared to detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the entire body of evidence will be provided to the court.

"On August 7, SBU investigators provided the head of NABU with separate information and separate materials confirming the validity of the suspicions declared to two NABU employees," the SBU said in a message on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The agency notes: "The entire body of evidence will be provided exclusively to the court - in accordance with the procedure prescribed by procedural norms."

