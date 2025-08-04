SBU arrests 'mole' in defense ministry transport service

The military counterintelligence of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered another attempt by Russian military intelligence to infiltrate the Defense Forces of Ukraine: a "mole" has been detained in the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On Monday, the SBU reported on the detention in the Dnipropetrovsk region of a mobilized soldier from the combat brigade of the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine who was working for the enemy.

"The detention took place at a stage when the defendant was undergoing combined-arms training at the training ground," the report said.

As the investigation established, the soldier was recruited by the occupiers immediately after mobilization to the relevant unit. He came to the attention of the Russian military intelligence (GRU) due to his pro-Russian comments on social networks.

"The agent's main task was to adjust the Russian air attacks on the Defense Forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region. It is documented that the person involved "leaked" to the Russian special services the geolocation of the military unit where he was undergoing military training," the department noted.

Then the agent began to collect the coordinates of adjacent Defense Forces formations, on which the occupiers planned to carry out missile strikes.

According to the SBU, the agent sent the collected intelligence to the curator via messenger in the form of marks on Google maps with a detailed description of potential "targets."

The SBU's military counterintelligence exposed the "mole" in advance, documented his contacts with the Russian GRU and detained him. During the special operation, measures were taken to secure the Defense Forces locations in the zone of enemy intelligence activity.

During the search, a phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee.

SBU investigators in the Dnipropetrovsk region informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without bail.