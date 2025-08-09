SBU drones hit Shahed storage terminal in Tatarstan

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MinistryofDefence.UA

Long-range drones of the SBU Special Operations Center "A" on Saturday morning hit a logistics hub where ready-to-use Shaheds are stored, as well as foreign components for them – this warehouse is located in the settlement of Kzyl-Yul, Republic of Tatarstan, the SBU said.

"The SBU Special Operations Center 'A' drone hit the building of the logistics hub. After the explosion, a fire broke out. The distance from Ukraine to the point of impact is about 1,300 kilometers," the service said on the Telegram channel.

The SBU continues consistent work on demilitarizing Russian military facilities deep behind enemy lines – the Shahed storage depots, with which the enemy terrorizes Ukraine every night, are one of the legitimate military targets; each such successful special operation reduces the enemy's ability to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine, the SBU said.