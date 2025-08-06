Interfax-Ukraine
19:01 06.08.2025

Former state secretary of Justice Ministry, current top officials exposed in embezzlement of budget funds

Former state secretary of Justice Ministry, current top officials exposed in embezzlement of budget funds

Cyber ​​specialists of the State Security Service (SBU) together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) with the assistance of the newly appointed Minister of Justice of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko have exposed another scheme of embezzlement of state funds.

As reported in the Telegram channel on Wednesday, the defendants stole more than UAH 10 million in purchases for digital modernization.

"According to the case materials, the former state secretary of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as well as the current head and deputy head of departmental administrations, are involved in the transaction. As the investigation established, officials embezzled budget funds allocated for the purchase of server equipment and software for the needs of the Ministry of Justice. This hardware and software complex was supposed to ensure the modernization of the department's electronic systems," the service said.

According to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), officials made changes to the estimate for 2021, and the heads of the private company organized the preparation of technical specifications for the modernization of the complex, indicating specific requirements for the characteristics of the equipment, which ensured the victory in the tenders of this particular company.

"In addition, it turned out that the cost of services indicated in the company's commercial proposals was significantly overstated," the office said.

In order to ensure the appearance of legality of the bidding, the individuals involved another private firm, but its tender offer was recognized as less commercially attractive.

Among the suspects: the former state secretary of the Ministry of Justice; the head and deputy head of departments of the Ministry of Justice; the beneficial owner and two heads of private companies.

Today, the actions of the suspects have been qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The head of the department of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has additionally been charged with committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is ongoing. The crime was uncovered by NABU detectives together with the SBU under the procedural guidance of SAPO prosecutors.

As a source in law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine, this is former State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Olena Bohachova.

It is known that Bohachova also headed the tender committee of the Ministry of Justice. In 2023, she was dismissed after one of the tenders and publications in the media.

Tags: #sbu #justice_ministry

