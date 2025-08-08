15:00 08.08.2025
SBU dismisses rumors of NABU detective Maghamedrasulov's involvement in documenting prominent Ukrainian businessman
The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has denied rumors and statements that the detained SBU detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Ruslan Maghamedrasulov was involved in documenting a well-known businessman.
"Regarding the fact that allegedly NABU detective R. Maghamedrasulov was detained for documenting a well-known businessman. All statements and rumors that allegedly R. Maghamedrasulov was involved in documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen are not true," the SBU on Telegram on Friday.